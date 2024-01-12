Suffolk D.A.: Riverhead man arrested for shooting dogs in the head with a rifle

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the arrest of Carlos Lauro, 76, of Riverhead, who is accused of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and other related charges for allegedly fatally shooting two German Shepherds with a rifle.

“This is a particularly horrific example of cruelty,” said District Attorney Tierney. “While we unfortunately could not rescue all of the animal victims that our investigators found on this defendant’s property, we will seek justice for them.”

“Mr. Lauro is repeatedly the subject of various complaints to the Town regarding the condition of and activities at his Sound Avenue property. Responses to his property by Town Code Enforcement officials have revealed and led to prosecutions by the Riverhead Town Attorney’s Office for illegal animal sales, attempts to operate an illegal slaughterhouse, dilapidated and illegal structures, loose farm animals, and general property maintenance,” said Erik C. Howard, Town of Riverhead Attorney. “The Riverhead Town Attorney’s Office applauds the Suffolk County District Attorney’s prosecution of Mr. Lauro and is prepared to assist in any way necessary to secure a conviction for Mr. Lauro’s reprehensible conduct and wanton disregard for the life of a companion animal

“Animals, whether dogs or goats, sheep or chickens experience terror and fight for their lives just as we would when faced with the prospect of slaughter, yet for the animals at this illegal backyard slaughter operation, the experience was made even more horrific, with sick and injured animals living among the corpses of their friends,” said John Di Leonardo, anthrozoologist and Executive Director of Humane Long Island. “Humane Long Island thanks the Suffolk County and its Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team for prosecuting this heinous case of aggravated animal cruelty and reminds the public that they too can save hundreds of animals annually by simply leaving them off their plates.”