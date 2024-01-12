Three people arrested in Fourth Precinct for selling tobacco products to minors

Suffolk County Police today arrested three people on Jan. 12 for allegedly selling tobacco products and vapes to minors during compliance checks at businesses in the Fourth Precinct.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit and Anticrime officers conducted an investigation into the sale of vape and tobacco products during which 10 businesses were checked for compliance with the law. The Smithtown Fire Marshal’s Office and the Smithtown Building Department assisted in the investigations at locations within the Town of Smithtown.

The Brookhaven Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation at the location within the Town of Brookhaven. During the investigation, three businesses were found selling tobacco products and/or vapes to minors. Police today arrested and charged the following persons for the following alleged offenses:

• Minto Kar, 53, of Ronkonkoma, employed at Hash’s Tobacco Shop, located at 23 Indian Head

Road, Kings Park, was charged with two counts of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree.

• Khondakar Anowar, 22, of Jamaica, employed at Smokeshop of Smithtown, 6 E. Main St.,

Smithtown, was charged with two counts of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the 2nd Degree.

• Kinza Ifthikhar, 27, of Coram, employed at Hawkins Convenience & Smoke Shop, 422 Hawkins

Ave., Ronkonkoma, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree.

Smithtown officials observed numerous fire code and building violations at Hash’s Tobacco Shop and Smokeshop of Smithtown. Each business received 15 summonses. Due to the lack of minimum life safety equipment, numerous electrical hazards, and/or obstructed emergency exits, both spaces were

deemed unsafe for occupancy. The other businesses involved in the investigation complied and refused to the sale of vape tobacco to underage persons.

Kar, Anowar, and Ifthikhar were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear for

arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.