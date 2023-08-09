Suffolk D.A. Ray Tierney announces hiring of 21 Assistant District Attorneys
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the appointment of 21 Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
The newly hired ADAs undergo a rigorous months-long training program, which was developed and implemented by District Attorney Tierney. The program entails extensive on-the-job-training including legal training lectures and workshops, mentoring, and second seating more senior assistants in court. The ADAs also receive off-site training provided by the National District Attorneys Association’s National Advocacy Center and the New York State District Attorneys Association’s Prosecutor’s Training Institute.
During their first year, the ADAs will rotate between the District Court Bureau where they will learn how to handle misdemeanor cases at First District Court, the Intake and Discovery Compliance Bureau where they will learn how to assess the sufficiency of court documents, and the East End Bureau, where they will handle misdemeanor and felony cases in the local courts of the five townships and six villages that comprise the east end of Suffolk County.
The 21 newest Assistant District Attorneys joining the Office and the law school that they graduated from are listed below:
- Alessandro Frusco – Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
- Billie Phillips – Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center
- Christen Heine – Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center
- Danielle Sciarretta – Seton Hall University School of Law
- Dominique Emille – Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
- Emma Behrens – Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
- Evan Ryan – Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
- Giovanna DiFilippo – Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
- Jack Nicholas – Albany Law School
- James Hunter – Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
- James Stavola – Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
- Kelsey Ferris – Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
- Marc Rosen – City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law
- Mary Fideli – Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center
- Nancy Gallagher – Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center
- Navina Daramdas – Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
- Nicolette Gardini – Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
- Rachel Kerremans – Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center
- Raymond Leggett – Albany Law School
- Ryan Ammirato – Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
- Sean Mullen – Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center
“It is with great pride that I welcome the newest 21 Assistant District Attorneys to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office,” said District Attorney Tierney. “These individuals are highly qualified and are committed to seeking justice and serving the residents of Suffolk County. I have no doubt that they will uphold the values of this Office and of this profession dutifully.”