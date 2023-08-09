Suffolk D.A. Ray Tierney announces hiring of 21 Assistant District Attorneys

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the appointment of 21 Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The newly hired ADAs undergo a rigorous months-long training program, which was developed and implemented by District Attorney Tierney. The program entails extensive on-the-job-training including legal training lectures and workshops, mentoring, and second seating more senior assistants in court. The ADAs also receive off-site training provided by the National District Attorneys Association’s National Advocacy Center and the New York State District Attorneys Association’s Prosecutor’s Training Institute.

During their first year, the ADAs will rotate between the District Court Bureau where they will learn how to handle misdemeanor cases at First District Court, the Intake and Discovery Compliance Bureau where they will learn how to assess the sufficiency of court documents, and the East End Bureau, where they will handle misdemeanor and felony cases in the local courts of the five townships and six villages that comprise the east end of Suffolk County.