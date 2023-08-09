Stony Brook Mobile Mammography Van heads to Mt. Sinai Aug. 10

On Thursday, August 10, the Stony Brook Cancer Center Mobile Mammography Van will make a special visit to the Town of Brookhaven’s Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai, to provide breast cancer screenings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This service, co-sponsored by New York State Senator Anthony Palumbo and the Town of Brookhaven, is provided at no cost to the patient. However, appointments are required. Anyone interested can call 631-638-4135 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Eligibility:

Female (40 years and older)

No mammograms in the past year

Not pregnant or breastfeeding

No implants or breast issues such as a lump or nipple discharge

Never diagnosed with breast cancer

Office visit with a gynecologist, primary care physician or internist who is willing to accept the results of the screening.

Note: Individuals who do not have health insurance will be processed through the Cancer Services Program of New York, if eligible.

Day of the mammogram: Do not wear deodorant, perfume, powders, lotions or creams on the breast area. Bring photo ID and insurance card, if insured.

This project is supported with funds from Health Research Inc. and the New York Department of Health.