Village Hair Studio opens at Stony Brook Village Center

The Stony Brook Village Center has announced the newest addition to its open-air center, Village Hair Studio. Currently offering washes, blow-outs, cuts, styling and coloring, the Village Hair Studio will soon offer massages and make-up services.

Proprietor Cynthia Alfonso Hernandez was just a little girl in Cuba when she dreamed of owning her own hair studio. At age 16, she and her grandfather made that dream a reality when they constructed her very own backyard salon. She offered services such as cuts, coloring, nails and more. As an adult she moved to Russia, and then Spain. Finally in 2017, she found her new home in the United States, where just five short years later, in 2023, her dream of owning a hair studio came to fruition.

Operating hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make your appointment, call 631-675-0987.