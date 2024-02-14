Suffolk D.A.: President of Dix Hills Soccer Club indicted for embezzling over $70k

Matthew Dickson Allegedly Stole Money From Kids’ Soccer Club For Eight Months

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 14 that Matthew Dickson, 44, of Dix Hills, was indicted for Grand Larceny in the Second Degree for allegedly embezzling more than $70,000 from the Dix Hills Soccer Club while he held the positions of Vice President and President of the club.

“Hundreds of children and their families join the Dix Hills Soccer Club every year to be a part of the community, make friends, and learn how to play soccer,” said District Attorney Tierney. “It is a shame that anyone would want to jeopardize that rite of passage by exploiting their position of trust to steal from those same kids and their families.”

According to the investigation, between April and November 2022, Dickson was responsible for paying the bills associated with the Dix Hills Soccer Club. During that same period, Dickson held the position of Vice President, and then later, President, of the soccer club. Instead of paying the expenses, Dickson allegedly began writing checks to himself and to his corporation from the soccer club’s account without the board of directors’ permission. Further investigation revealed that the defendant allegedly collected payments from club members through his personal Venmo account for soccer-related events, which he did not then deposit into the club’s bank account. Additionally, he failed to reimburse the club for expenses that he allegedly charged on the Dix Hills Soccer Club’s credit card.