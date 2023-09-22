Suffolk D.A.: Coram man indicted for predatory sexual assault, rape, sexual abuse and strangulation

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Sept. 22 that Rupert Cruz, 63, of Coram, was indicted for Predatory Sexual Assault, Rape, Sexual Abuse, and Strangulation, after he allegedly raped a woman to whom he had offered a ride home after being discharged from a hospital.

“This defendant allegedly preyed on the victim in order to violate her,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We will pursue justice for the victim by making sure her alleged attacker is held responsible and taken off the streets so he can no longer harm others.”

According to the investigation, Cruz allegedly met the 32-year-old victim in June 2023 while they were both patients at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson. When both Cruz and the victim were being discharged, Cruz offered the victim a ride home and she accepted. While the victim was in Cruz’s vehicle, he allegedly gave her a drink from an opened soda can.

Shortly after they left the hospital and while Cruz was still driving, Cruz allegedly began making sexual advances towards the victim, which she rejected. The victim’s friend called her during the time she was struggling with the defendant, and she could allegedly hear the victim screaming for help before the victim’s cell phone fell in between the seats of the vehicle.