Setauket kicks off fall with annual country fair

By Aramis Khosronejad

The annual Setauket Country Fair, hosted by the Caroline Episcopal Church in Setauket, took place Saturday, Sept. 16, on the Village Green.

The fair offered various vendors, baked goods and treats, a barn sale, a food court and live music with over 80 arts and crafts vendors available. In addition, the fair hosted a basket raffle and a “golden” raffle.

In an interview with the Rev. Nickolas Clay Griffith, the priest in charge at Caroline Episcopal Church, he said the idea for the fair was developed by Sue Rydzeski. The coordinator of events at the church, Rydzeski “does a little bit of everything for everybody.”

“This is by far the largest year we’ve ever had,” Griffith said. “I think it’s because of the vendors, but mostly because of the wonderful people in the neighborhood who come out to support” the fair.

Many of the proceeds collected during the fair support local organizations and businesses. “Sometimes, we’ll petition the church for financial assistance,” Griffith said. “Or sometimes, we will identify organizations that are doing good in the community, not necessarily Christian based.”

Griffith emphasized how the church’s mission is “to be of service to the community as the community has been of service to us.”

He also explained the significance of the country fair for him and the church, noting, “It’s a way of us saying ‘thank you’ for the 300 years of ministry we’ve had here,” alluding to the church’s recent tricentennial celebration.

Griffith described the country fair as “an opportunity for the entire community to come together in a fun way to enjoy one another’s company and to learn a little bit about their neighborhood,” he said.