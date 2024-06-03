Suffolk D.A.: Coram man found guilty of attempted aggravated murder for shooting Suffolk County Police Officer

He then threatened to shoot one of the women and stole her money. The women reported the incident to police, and Funderburke was wanted in connection with the gunpoint robbery.

On May 11, 2023, at 12:45 p.m., Suffolk County Police Officer Michael Lafauci was conducting surveillance in Coram in relation to the May 8, 2023, armed robbery investigation when Funderburke was observed walking southbound on Homestead Drive. Officer Lafauci pulled behind Funderburke, exited his unmarked police vehicle and identified himself as a police officer, at which point the defendant began to flee. Officer Lafauci ran after the Funderburke on foot and ordered the defendant to show his hands. Funderburke refused to comply with the orders. As he continued to run, Funderburke turned back towards Officer Lafauci, extended a black firearm with his right hand, and fired twice.

Officer Lafauci was struck in his upper right thigh by one of the bullets and fell to the ground as Funderburke continued to run off towards his residence. Nearby members of the Suffolk County Police Department immediately administered emergency aid to Officer Lafauci. He was subsequently rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed against Funderburke’s residence where a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine, a quantity of fentanyl, and a quantity of the controlled substance carisoprodol were recovered. A microscopic ballistic examination of the pistol recovered from Funderburke’s residence was the same pistol used to shoot Officer Lafauci.

On June 3, 2024, Funderburke pleaded guilty before Acting Supreme Court Justice Anthony S. Senft, Jr. to Attempted Aggravated Murder, a Class A-1 felony and Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony. Funderburke is expected to be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Funderburke is due back in court on July 11, 2024, and he is being represented by Christopher Cassar, Esq.