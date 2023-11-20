Suffolk County Sheriff to host turkey distribution on Nov. 21

100 of these turkey dinners will also be available to local families in need on a first come, first serve basis.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., will distribute holiday meals for those in need at the 6th Annual Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Distribution at the START Resource Center, 200 Glover Avenue, Yaphank on November 21 beginning at 10 a.m.

Over 400 turkeys, along with trimmings (gravy, stuffing, sides), will be given out at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office START Center to pre-selected residents at a drive-thru event. 100 of these turkey dinners will also be available to local families in need on a first come, first serve basis. With the cost of groceries and household expenses rising the past two years, more and more Long Island families are turning to food banks. To combat the demand, families in need of holiday meal help were identified by the START Center and their partner non-profit service agencies to guarantee that they can receive a free Thanksgiving meal without worry of a shortage.

The items were collected via Amazon Wishlist, donation bins throughout the Sheriff’s Office’s facilities, and through donations from partners including:

Caitlyn’s Vision

Deputy Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association (DSPBA)

Suffolk County Corrections Officer Association (SCCOA)

Suffolk County Correction Officer’s Benevolent Association (COBA)

Chubs Meat Market

United Way of Long Island

Long Island Cares

St. John’s Nepomucene Church

Bravo Supermarket

Compare Foods

City on the Hill Community Church

Goya

Salvation Army

For more information, please call 631-852-3405.