Suffolk County & PSEG partner to distribute free trees in honor of Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day 2023, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and PSEG Long Island, in partnership with the New York State Urban Forestry Council and the Arbor Day Foundation, will provide 225 customers in Suffolk County with a free tree through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The program showcases how planting the right trees in the right location can reduce utility bills and promote ongoing system reliability.

“It is always a pleasure to work alongside PSEG Long Island, they truly do incredible work in providing the community with valuable resources to help cut energy costs,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “In the spirit of Earth Day, this upcoming event will allow residents to choose a tree that will not only help reduce their energy bills but also support our air quality. Together we all can make a meaningful impact on the environment.”

“Strategically planting energy-saving trees helps save up to 20% on summer energy bills once the trees are fully grown, while also improving air quality and reducing storm water runoff for all residents across Long Island,” said David Lyons, PSEG Long Island’s Interim president and Chief Operating Officer.

The free energy-saving trees can be reserved at www.arborday.org/ pseglongisland until all trees are claimed. The reserved trees will then be available for pick-up on Friday, April 21, at the H. Lee Dennison Building , 100 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All reserved trees will be held until noon, when they will become available on a first come, first served basis.

The Energy-Saving Trees online tool helps customers estimate the annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their homes or businesses. All customers that participate will receive one tree and are expected to care for and plant them in the location provided by the online tool, taking into account utility wires and obstructions. The types of trees offered include the following: red maple, white fl owering dogwood, willow oak and scarlet oak.

PSEG Long Island will also be on site at the H. Lee Dennison Building on April 21 to share information about energy saving and financial assistance programs. In addition, they will distribute reusable shopping bags and free LED lightbulbs to save customers money and energy, and to suppo rt the environment. Information, shopping bags and lightbulbs are available to all customers. The Energy-Saving Trees must be reserved ahead of time at link above.