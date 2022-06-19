Suffolk County Police to hold vehicle auction June 25

Save the date! The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Section will hold an auction on June 25 at 9 a.m. at the Suffolk County Police Department Impound Facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on June 23 and June 24 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.

More than 120 lots will be auctioned off including sedans, SUVs, and motorcycles. There will also be a bucket truck available. All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $300 and are sold as-is.

For a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, visit www.suffolkpd.org and click Precincts and Specialized Units and then Vehicle and Property Auctions.