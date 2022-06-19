Open cast call for ‘Guys and Dolls’ at Theatre Three

Save the date! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold open auditions for its upcoming production of “Guys and Dolls” on Tuesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. Seeking strong singer/actor/dancers ages 16 and older. Bring headshot/resume if available. Callbacks TBD. Performances will be held from Sept. 27 to Oct. 22. Please note: all actors must be fully vaccinated. For more information, visit www.theatrethree.com/auditions.html