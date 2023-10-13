Suffolk County Police to hold property auction Oct. 18

1 of 6

Are you looking to add to your baseball card collection? Perhaps you’re in need of new jewelry or a high-end watch.

You’re in luck—the SCPD will hold a property auction on Wednesday, October 18 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. Among the items being auctioned include jewelry, tools, landscaping equipment, electronics, bicycles, baseball cards, iPhones and more.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of jewelry and select property on October 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to bid. All items are sold in “as is” condition and must be purchased with cash.