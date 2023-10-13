Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer falls in close game with Islip

Juliana Mahan clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Chloe Bergen looks to cross. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Mia Mangano maneuvers midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Defender Grace Hillis with a clearing kick for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Mia Mangano settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis heads the ball midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Mia Mangano clears the ball upfield for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Grace Hillis takes flight for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Morgan Lesiewicz makes the save. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior midfielder Bella Sweet crosses. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore midfielder Olivia Pesso pushes up the sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Grace Hillis takes flight. Photo by Bill Landon
Chloe Bergen clears the ball upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Stamatia Aimiroudis battles midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis scissor kicks off a corner kick. Photo by Bill Landon
Chloe Bergen battles midfield for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon

It is often said that one play decides the outcome of the game and that’s just what happened when Shoreham-Wading River came calling on the Islip Buccaneers in a Division III soccer matchup Thursday Oct. 5.

Islip scored on a rebound from a penalty kick halfway through the first half to take the 1-0 advantage. The Wildcats mounted a late-game surge, getting off several shots on goal in the closing minutes of the game but failed to find the back of the net as time expired.

Shoreham-Wading River goalie Morgan Lesiewicz had five saves.

The loss drops the Wildcats to 8-2-1 (8-3-2 overall) for third place in the division, trailing Kings Park and Bayport-Blue Point.

The Wildcats have three more regular season games before postseason play begins Saturday, Oct. 21.

— Photos by Bill Landon

