Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Moriches

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single car crash that killed a man in Moriches on Oct. 13.

A man was driving a 2018 Jeep Suburban westbound on Montauk Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in front of 245 Montauk Highway at 1:01 a.m. Upon impact the vehicle caught fire.

The driver, Daniel Darn Jr., 25, of Shirley was pronounced dead at the scene by a Mastic EMS officer.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752. –