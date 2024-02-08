Suffolk County Police: Dix Hills man reported missing

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Dix Hills man who was reported missing.

Anthony Perez was reported missing by a family member on February 6. The family member said that no one had seen or heard from Perez since February 1.

Perez, 32, of 306 Weymouth St., is 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Perez’s vehicle is parked in front of his residence.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his location to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631- 854-8252.