Suffolk County Police Department warns residents of phone scam

The Suffolk County Police Department is warning the public about a scam during which callers purport to be from a law enforcement agency and threaten arrest if money is not sent.

Detectives have been made aware of at least two incidents during which a resident has been contacted by phone by a caller identifying themselves as the Suffolk County Police Chief of Police who says the resident either has an outstanding warrant or is in danger of having a warrant issued and payment of a fee was needed to avoid arrest. Both victims sent funds in excess of $1000 via payment apps and money wiring services.

Both victims report the scammers called from what appeared to be legitimate police department phone numbers. Scammers often use spoofing apps and other technology to falsely represent the numbers they are calling from. Police will never demand money in lieu of arrest or other consequence. If you believe you have been the victim of this or any other scam, contact police.

First Precinct: 631-854-8100

Second Precinct: 631-854-8200

Third Precinct: 631-865-8300

Fourth Precinct: 631-854-8400

Fifth Precinct: 631-854-8500

Sixth Precinct: 631-854-8600

Seventh Precinct: 631-852-8700