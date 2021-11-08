Suffolk County Legislator ‘Doc’ Spencer indicted, pleads not guilty

Suffolk County Legislator William “Doc” Spencer (D-Centerport) was indicted Nov. 8. The indictment includes drug- and prostitution-related charges. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Spencer, who is currently serving as legislator for the 18th district, was arrested Oct. 20, 2020. According to police, he allegedly planned to meet a prostitute in the parking lot of a Goodwill store in Elwood to trade sex for the pills, which were reportedly oxycodone, a legal form of an opioid. Authorities had arranged a sting operation, and Spencer was allegedly found with two oxycodone pills in his possession at the time.

Spencer is married and has three children. He decided not to run for reelection this year. Town of Huntington Councilman Mark Cuthbertson ran on the Democratic ticket for county legislator in the district but lost the race to Republican Stephanie Bontempi.