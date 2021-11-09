Obituary: Malka Zajc

Malka Zajc passed peacefully in her home in Brooklyn on Oct. 10, 2021. She was 101 — a Holocaust survivor, originally from Poland.

She survived four concentrations camps, including Auschwitz and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Liberated by the Swedish Red Cross, she lived in Sweden for five years, then emigrated to the lower East side of Manhattan.

Moving to Brooklyn, she carved out a life for herself, working, dancing and crafting.

She is survived by her daughter, Lily and three grandchildren, Adam, Evan and Ilana Heckler —formerly of Setauket.

The funeral was held on Oct. 12 at Sherman’s Memorial Chapel in Brooklyn.

Interment followed at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont.