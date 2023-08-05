Suffolk County Leg. Sarah Anker honors Sgt. Jessica Alese during Women Veterans Day

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) presented a proclamation to Sgt. Jessica Alese, the 6th Legislative District’s nominee for Women Veterans Appreciation Day on Wednesday, July 26.

“It was an honor today to recognize Sgt. Alese,” Anker said. “Throughout her service, she has demonstrated bravery, leadership and loyalty to her country and her soldiers. Thank you, Sgt. Alese, for your invaluable service, and thank you to our women veterans everywhere.”

Alese joined the Army National Guard in 2009 and is now a Sgt. 1st class. She toured Iraq, was stationed in Guantanamo Bay and took part in Operation Shared Accord to train with the South African National Defense Force.

Since 2020, she has worked in the Drug Demand Outreach Program to reduce drug abuse and addiction rates among youth and veterans across Long Island. Alese also spends her time mentoring, training and supporting her fellow soldiers.

For more information, contact Anker’s office at 631-854-1600.