Two pedestrians killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmingville

Ekrem Sahinbey Polat and Battal Koc were crossing the roadway in front of 755 Horseblock Road, when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene northwest on Horseblock Road, at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Polat, 27, of 128 Rocky Point Road, Middle Island, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Koc, 38, of 74 Drayton Ave., Bay Shore, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was described as a light colored SUV.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.