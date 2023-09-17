Suffolk County Leg. Bontempi honors Distinguished Youth Award recipient

Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R-Centerport) welcomed Cooper Keil to her district office Thursday, Sept. 7, presenting him with the county Legislature’s Distinguished Youth Award (silver).

This award was developed to recognize young individuals ages 13-18 for their commitment to their community, and to encourage their personal development and familiarity with the county’s park system.

“The multifaceted aspect of the Distinguished Youth Award incentivizes volunteer service and an appreciation for learning about one’s community and its surrounding environment,” Bontempi said. “Cooper fully embraced the core spirit of the award program. He is a great role model for his peers, and I look forward to hearing about his future successes in the years to come.”

Cooper is currently a student at St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington and is looking forward to the beginning of his junior year.

To learn more about the Distinguished Youth Award, visit www.scnylegislature.us/896/distinguished-youth-award. Registration for the program is ongoing.