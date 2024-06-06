On June 5, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the start of the Summer 2024 Internship Program in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, with 101 law school, graduate, and undergraduate students joining the Office as summer interns.

“I am excited to welcome this elite group of students to our team. Internships are vital to career development and boosting employability after graduation,” said District Attorney Tierney. “This internship class will get hands-on experience working alongside prosecutors, investigators, and other staff, assisting with active investigations, preparing misdemeanor and felony cases for hearings and trials, and participating in community outreach.”

This internship class currently studies at 16 different law schools and 36 different undergraduate universities and colleges across the country. While many of the students attend schools in New York, many are traveling to Suffolk County from elsewhere, including Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and the Philippines. The students come from varied ethnic backgrounds and speak 16 different languages, including American Sign Language, Ancient Greek, Farsi, French, German, Gujarati, Hindi, Korean, Latin, Mandarin, Punjabi, Sindhi, Spanish, Tagalog, Urdu, and Vietnamese.

Throughout the program, the Office enhances the internship experience by providing interns the opportunity to observe arraignments in Suffolk County First District Court, tour portions of the Suffolk County Police Department, the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory, Suffolk County Correctional Facilities, and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, and the United States Federal District Court.