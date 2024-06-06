‘Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy returns to the big screen

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. invite fans to experience one of cinema’s most iconic fantasy epics as “The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy returns to select theaters nationwide this month.

Each screening puts the spotlight on the remastered, extended editions of Peter Jackson’s Oscar®-winning adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, kicking off with The Fellowship Of The Ring on June 8, 15 and 22; The Two Towers on June 9, 16 and 23; and The Return Of The King on June 10, 17 and 24.

In the first part of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic masterpiece, The Lord of the Rings, a shy young hobbit named Frodo Baggins inherits a simple gold ring. He knows the ring has power, but not that he alone holds the secret to the survival—or enslavement—of the entire world. Now Frodo, accompanied by a wizard, an elf, a dwarf, two men and three loyal hobbit friends, must become the greatest hero the world has ever known to save the land and the people he loves.

In the second part of the Tolkien trilogy, The Two Towers, Frodo Baggins and the other members of the Fellowship continue on their sacred quest to destroy the One Ring—but on separate paths. Their destinies lie at two towers—Orthanc Tower in Isengard, where the corrupt wizard Saruman awaits, and Sauron’s fortress at Barad-dur, deep within the dark lands of Mordor.

In the conclusion of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic masterpiece, The Return of the King, as armies mass for a final battle that will decide the fate of the world—and powerful, ancient forces of Light and Dark compete to determine the outcome—one member of the Fellowship Of The Ring is revealed as the noble heir to the throne of the Kings Of Men. Yet the sole hope for triumph over evil lies with a brave hobbit, Frodo, who, accompanied only by his loyal friend Sam and the hideous, wretched Gollum, ventures deep into the very dark heart of Mordor on his seemingly impossible quest to destroy the Ring of Power.

This landmark franchise won a combined 17 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture honors for The Return Of The King and Best Director for Peter Jackson; and boasts groundbreaking effects, sets, and costumes, fueled by a star-studded ensemble featuring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Lee, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, Hugo Weaving, John Rhys-Davies, and Brad Dourif, among others.

Locally, participating theaters include AMC Loews Stony Brook 17, Island 16: Cinema de Lux in Holtsville; AMC Huntington Square 12 in East Northport, AMC Shore 8 in Huntington, Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale, and Regal UA in Farmingdale. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.