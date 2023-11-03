On October 31, at Heckscher Park, Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R-Centerport) joined with her colleagues in government to announce the local recipients of the Suffolk County JumpStart and JumpSMART grant programs. Combined, these two programs are focused on stimulating downtown revitalization, economic activity (especially tourism) and the arts.

The organizations and/or projects receiving the funds are: Huntington downtown parking and waterfront improvements ($1.25 million –JumpStart); Greenlawn downtown streetscape improvements ($650,000 JumpStart); 1653 Foundation – Artists Alley in Huntington downtown ($250,000); Heckscher Museum of Art – development of an outdoor café on the terrace of the museum ($100,000); Huntington African American Museum ($500,000); Huntington Arts Council – door and window replacement and ADA upgrades ($157,000); Huntington Cultural Affairs Institute – Chapin Stage ($170,000); Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society – electric hookup for overnight guests and humidity control ($100,000); YMCA of Long Island – Huntington ($500,000); and The Whaling Museum and Education Center – expansion of museum ($300,000).

“This is an exciting time to be in the Town of Huntington,” said Bontempi. “All of these projects will add so much to not only our local economy, but our enjoyment of our community. This will also attract visitors from near and far. Huntington is a special place.”