Lady Cougars quickly advance to volleyball finals over Lady Tigers

By Steven Zaitz

Commack girls volleyball team is headed to the Suffolk County finals after beating Northport Lady Tigers in three straight games this past Monday, Oct. 30, in the semifinal round at Commack.

Outside hitter Kaitlin Curran led the top-seeded Lady Cougars with 13 kills and nine digs, as the relatively quick match ended at 25-16, 25-22, 25-9.

When these two teams played earlier in October, Northport won the first game but the Cougars have beaten the Tigers in six straight games since, outscoring Northport 151-95 in that span.

Commack’s Rylie Curran had 14 digs in this affair and teammate Molly Singer had a symmetrical 14 assists.

The Lady Cougars are looking to win the county crown when they take on Patchogue-Medford Nov. 2 at Walt Whitman High School.

— Photos by Steven Zaitz