Ward Melville Patriots girls volleyball vanquishes Thunderbirds in quarterfinals

Alexa Gandolfo sets the ball for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Paige Carroll sets the ball for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Delaney Hart from the service line for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Libero Sara Ginty sets the play from the back row for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexa Gandolfo returns the ball for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Paige Carroll sets the play for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Delaney Hart and Paige Carroll battle at net for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Delaney Hart battles at net for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Chloe Borch sets the play for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Katie Nardella with a save for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Izzy Ruehle from the service line for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Chloe Borch serves the ball for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Kelsey McCaffrey keeps the ball in play for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexa Gandolfo from the service line for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Kelsey McCaffrey dives for a dig for Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Chloe Borch with the return for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Vienna Boris blocks at net as Alexa Gandolfo looks on. Photo by Bill Landon
Jaclyn Engel and Delaney Hart battle at net for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior outside hitter Delaney Hart with a monster kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville girl’s volleyball finished the regular season atop the League I leaderboard with a 13-1 record to open the Patriots postseason play with a home game against seventh-seed Connetquot in the Suffolk AAA quarterfinal round Thursday night, Oct. 26. 

Ward Melville made short work of the Thunderbirds in the opening set, winning it 25-16 but Connetquot returned the favor in the second set with a 25-17 win to even the match to make it a new game. The Patriots found their stride in the 3rd set winning 25-20 and finished it in the 4th 25-21 for the 3-1 victory to advance to the semifinal round. 

Ward Melville senior Paige Carroll anchored the team with 53 assists. Delaney Hart the senior paired with Alexa Gandolfo a junior and knocked down 32 kills.

The Patriots hosted the No. 3 Raiders of Patchogue-Medford Monday, Oct. 30, but lost a tight semifinals game 3-2 (24-26, 25-16, 25-9, 22-25, 8-15).

