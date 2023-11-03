Ward Melville Patriots girls volleyball vanquishes Thunderbirds in quarterfinals

1 of 19

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville girl’s volleyball finished the regular season atop the League I leaderboard with a 13-1 record to open the Patriots postseason play with a home game against seventh-seed Connetquot in the Suffolk AAA quarterfinal round Thursday night, Oct. 26.

Ward Melville made short work of the Thunderbirds in the opening set, winning it 25-16 but Connetquot returned the favor in the second set with a 25-17 win to even the match to make it a new game. The Patriots found their stride in the 3rd set winning 25-20 and finished it in the 4th 25-21 for the 3-1 victory to advance to the semifinal round.

Ward Melville senior Paige Carroll anchored the team with 53 assists. Delaney Hart the senior paired with Alexa Gandolfo a junior and knocked down 32 kills.

The Patriots hosted the No. 3 Raiders of Patchogue-Medford Monday, Oct. 30, but lost a tight semifinals game 3-2 (24-26, 25-16, 25-9, 22-25, 8-15).