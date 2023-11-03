Home Police & Fire Two women arrested in illegal massage parlor raid in St. James
Suffolk County Police arrested two women on Nov. 3 for alleged prostitution and unauthorized use of a profession during a massage parlor raid in St. James.
In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with Fourth Precinct Anti-Crime, Community Support Unit, Fourth Squad detectives, Property Section officers, and Smithtown Fire Marshal and Building Department conducted an investigation at Lake Avenue Foot & Back Spa, located at 266 Lake Avenue, at 3:20 p.m.
Jinzhen Shi, of Mount Vernon, 46, and Xiao Zhang, 42, of Mount Vernon, were charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Prostitution.
The Smithtown Fire Marshal and Smithtown Building Department issued numerous violations for fire code and building offenses.