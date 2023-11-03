Two women arrested in illegal massage parlor raid in St. James

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with Fourth Precinct Anti-Crime, Community Support Unit, Fourth Squad detectives, Property Section officers, and Smithtown Fire Marshal and Building Department conducted an investigation at Lake Avenue Foot & Back Spa, located at 266 Lake Avenue, at 3:20 p.m.

Jinzhen Shi, of Mount Vernon, 46, and Xiao Zhang, 42, of Mount Vernon, were charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Prostitution.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal and Smithtown Building Department issued numerous violations for fire code and building offenses.