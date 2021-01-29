Stunning Large Condo In Port Jefferson!

This light, bright and stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo offers many upgrades.

Don’t miss the opportunity to own the largest unit in the complex in the most quiet

and private location.Nestled back, this corner unit offers large windows and sliding glass doors

to appreciate the natural surrounds. Master suite offers vaulted ceilings, 2 walk-in closets,

and en-suite bath. Complex offers gym with newer equipment, pool, basketball and tennis courts.

All Village amenities, including free parking, access to 4 private beaches

and residential fee to country club. $437,000