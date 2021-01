Stunning views of Shinnecock Bay in the private community of Rampasture Point.

Relax and soak in the master suite jacuzzi, gazing out over the open water.

The second floor master suite boasts a balcony with views of the expansive Trex deck

and an inground pool. This fabulous home offers 4 en suites, a gourmet kitchen,

plus a separate 1 bedroom cottage and a 3 car garage. $3,500,000