Student volunteers clean up Smithtown’s Long Beach

On Saturday, Sept. 25, approximately 40 Town of Smithtown Youth & Community Alliance student-volunteers joined up with members of the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, in conjunction with the Parks Department, to clean up harmful waste left along the shoreline.

With the help of Sgt Carissa Siry and SSG Jessica Alese (National Guard) in addition to Youth & Community Alliance personnel, the students collected trash and recorded any evidence of drug, tobacco and alcohol related waste to help identify the areas where substance use is taking place. This initiative was conducted to help bring community awareness as a part of the Smithtown Youth & Community Alliance’s efforts to keep the community SAFE and clean.

“This is an outstanding show of community service by our brightest future leaders of the community,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim. “I’d like to personally thank the National Guard team, Youth Bureau staff, Roseann Conforti, Youth Services Coordinator Janine Marc-Anthony, Kelly DeVito, Alexa Stern, and Kristin Doran from Horizons Counseling & Education, Don Misuraca from our Parks Department, and most of all, the incredible kids who gave up a sunny Saturday to help make our shoreline safer for both humans and wildlife.”

In total, the student volunteers collected three 30 gallon bags filled with alcohol, tobacco/vape and drug related items, and approximately six 30 gallon bags filled with waste which is environmentally harmful to the aquatic and wildlife living in the habitat.

“We were lucky enough to have great weather on the day of the event. It was actually a perfect day for a beach cleanup. Alliance student volunteers were so enthusiastic and into the project. It was a very effective beach cleanup; an educational experience about substance use in that location, and a wonderful opportunity for students to socialize and enjoy a beautiful morning together,” said Janine Marc-Anthony, Youth Services coordinator, Town of Smithtown Youth Bureau

To get involved with future Youth Bureau events, apply to become a volunteer with the Smithtown Youth Bureau Volunteer Corps. Complete and submit the online volunteer application form, available on the Youth Bureau website. Adults and students are invited to register.

The New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force provides support through highly skilled personnel and specialized equipment to Law Enforcement Agencies and Community Based Organizations in order to enhance their efforts to counter the drug threat.