Burner Law Group, P.C. hosts a free in person seminar titled Senior Scams at the Holiday Inn Express, 3131 Nesconset Highway, Centereach in the University Room on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m. It happens every day. You receive a letter saying, “You’ve won a free prize …” But read the fine print! Learn how to protect yourself and loved ones against the many fraud schemes and senior scams. Guest speaker will be Hope Cerda, U.S. Postal Inspector. To register, call 631-941-3434.