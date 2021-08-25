‘Stripes’ celebrates 40th anniversary with a return to the big screen

Stripes is heading back to select theaters nationwide in honor of the classic comedy’s 40th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Sept. 2, courtesy of Fathom Events. Released by Columbia Pictures in 1981, Stripes stars Bill Murray as John Winger, a man who loses everything he has all in one day and decides that his only option is to volunteer for the army, taking his best friend Russell (Harold Ramis) along with him. The film is rated R.

Viewers will also be treated to a special introduction of the film by Bill Murray and director Ivan Reitman as they sit down together 40-years later and give fans an inside look at their time filming Stripes.

Locally the film will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook on Aug. 29 at 3 and 7 p.m. and Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. and Island Cinema de Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville at 7 p.m. on both days. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.