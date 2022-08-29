Stony Brook University offers Italian classes for the community

The Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook offers Italian classes for the community from October, 2022 to April, 2023. The informal studies program for adults is designed to expose participants to the Italian language and culture. On-line courses using video conferencing and distance learning technologies are offered in Beginner, Elementary, Intermediate, and Advanced Italian; each level offered in a 22-2 hour series of classes (44 hours of instruction). Cost per course is $300. For additional information/registration form, class dates, times and schedule view www.stonybrook.edu/italianstudies or call 631-632-7444.