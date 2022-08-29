Four men arrested at Lake Ronkonkoma for assaulting acquaintance

Suffolk County Police arrested four teens after they allegedly struck an acquaintance with a baseball bat and shot him with a BB gun at a Lake Ronkonkoma park.

Fourth Precinct officers responded to Larry’s Landing, located on Lake Shore Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 24 after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at the location.

When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old Lake Grove man who had been allegedly assaulted by four individuals known to him. The man was struck with a metal baseball bat, kicked, and shot with a BB gun.

The man was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was admitted with serious injuries.

The four suspects were located and arrested a short time later. Ruben Jadan, 20, of Lake Ronkonkoma, Chase Langford, 20, of Ronkonkoma, a 16-year-old Ronkonkoma male, and an 18-year-old Brookhaven male were charged with Gang Assault 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree.

The 16-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned today in Family Court and the other three will be held overnight and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on August 26.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.