The Jazz Loft presents LIVE interactive museum tours Sept. 10 and Oct. 21

What is Jazz? Tour takes visitors to seven jazz stops in history

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, will be presenting two opportunities to take a LIVE tour through jazz history, with its What is JAZZ? Interactive tour on September 10 (starting at 6 p.m.) and October 21 (starting at 7 p.m.). Visitors can arrive at 10-minute intervals-see TICKETS. The tour is comprised of seven stops within the Jazz Loft’s museum and performance space. Each stop in Jazz history is about four minutes, during which patrons will be treated to a brief performance and historical reflection. The entire live music, interactive experience will take about 30 minutes.

Guests begin in the main lobby and are welcomed to America by a lone pianist who introduces them to the BLUES. Each stop is limited to a brief historical reflection and a singular tune leaving guests hungry for more.

As they continue to the Seaman Gallery, inspired by Jazz photography, guests meet a singer who introduces them to the influence of GOSPEL music in Jazz and they hear a melody reminiscent of a tent revival meeting in the deep south.

As the tour continues, we stumble into the Milt Hinton Music Room and are ushered into the birthplace of Jazz, New Orleans as we hear the sounds of EARLY JAZZ presented by banjo/bass duo. Each time warp landing leaves no time for lingering and as the map leads from stop-to-stop patrons head upstairs to the Teddy Charles Room. Transported to the windy city of Chicago and the heyday of the BIG BAND/SWING ERA this stop is fueled by the syncopated vibrations of a clarinet/vibraphone trio reminiscent of Benny Goodman’s unit (the vibraphone, a 1939 Deagan model actually performed with Goodman and is flanked by photos to prove it!).

Six steps up the elevation climbs further to the wow-room and the journey continues as patrons are in the main performance space of the Jazz Loft, an intimate supper club environment complete with a three-tier bandstand reconstructed from the Roseland Ballroom dance floor and the towering 1927 Irving Plaza Ballroom chandelier, fully restored. Bandstand aglow in the history and story of the city that never slept, New York is alive with the energy, pep, vim and verve of BEBOPheralded by a quintet who’s never ceasing and endless energy abounds.

Is there more? YES! Because the story of Jazz is still evolving as told by the singular Avant-guard trombonist in the Loft’s library who shouts and wails the sound of THINGS TO COME and of beyond the now. The tour may seem complete, but this journey of four-minute stops, scheduled so that every group of guests has their own private walk through of the Jazz Loft will certainly leave much to be discussed.

Guests can then proceed to the Basie Garden to enjoy some lingering sounds of LATIN JAZZ to debrief their experience. Patrons can choose from a select list of wines, craft beers, snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Tickets, which are $30, $25 seniors, $20 students and $15 children, can be purchased at TICKETS

For more information, call 631-751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.