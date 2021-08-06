Stony Brook Film Festival now available virtually
Couldn’t make it to the in-person Stony Brook Film Festival this year? Here’s your chance to watch it virtually! For the Virtual Festival, passes will be available on their release date starting at 7:00 p.m through the following Monday at 11:59 p.m. Passholders will be able to watch films multiple times and will have access to the films the entire weekend. Pre-recorded discussions with filmmakers, directors, cast and crew will be included with the Virtual Festival Pass.
VIRTUAL FESTIVAL FILM SCHEDULE
WEEK ONE | August 5 – 9
Feature: The 5th Man | Short: Feeling Through
Feature: Risks & Side Effects | Short: David
Feature: Red River Road | Short: The Following Year
Feature: Sisters | Short: Girls Are Strong Here
Feature: Games People Play | Short: Off Duty
WEEK TWO | August 12 – 16
Feature: Persona Non Grata | Short: On the Sidewalk
Feature: Anchorage | Short: The Saverini Widow
Feature: As Far As I Know | Short: Da Yie
Feature: Willow | Short: The Night I Left America
WEEK THREE | August 19 – August 23
Feature: Fire in the Mountains | Short: The Music Video
Feature: Everything in the End | Short: Max is Bleeding
Feature: Sun Children | Short: Noisy
Feature: The Castle | Short: Inverno
WEEK FOUR | August 26 – August 30
Feature: Murder at Cinema North | Short: Devek
Feature: How to Stop a Recurring Dream | Short: This Uncertain Moment
Feature: Lorelei | Short: Swipe
Feature: Perfumes | Short: Ganef
Feature: Final Set
QUESTIONS? Contact the Staller Center for the Arts Box Office at (631) 632-ARTS [2787]
