Stony Brook Film Festival now available virtually

A scene from 'Lorelei'
A scene from ‘Sisters’

Couldn’t make it to the in-person Stony Brook Film Festival this year? Here’s your chance to watch it virtually! For the Virtual Festival, passes will be available on their release date starting at 7:00 p.m through the following Monday at 11:59 p.m. Passholders will be able to watch films multiple times and will have access to the films the entire weekend. Pre-recorded discussions with filmmakers, directors, cast and crew will be included with the Virtual Festival Pass.

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL FILM SCHEDULE

WEEK ONE | August 5 – 9
Feature: The 5th Man  |  Short: Feeling Through
Feature: Risks & Side Effects  |  Short: David
Feature: Red River Road  |  Short: The Following Year
Feature: Sisters  |  Short: Girls Are Strong Here
Feature: Games People Play  |  Short: Off Duty

WEEK TWO | August 12 – 16
Feature: Persona Non Grata  |  Short: On the Sidewalk
Feature: Anchorage  |  Short: The Saverini Widow
Feature: As Far As I Know |  Short: Da Yie
Feature: Willow  |  Short: The Night I Left America

WEEK THREE | August 19 – August 23
Feature: Fire in the Mountains  |  Short: The Music Video
Feature: Everything in the End  |  Short: Max is Bleeding
Feature: Sun Children  |  Short: Noisy
Feature: The Castle  |  Short: Inverno

WEEK FOUR | August 26 – August 30
Feature: Murder at Cinema North  |  Short: Devek
Feature: How to Stop a Recurring Dream  |  Short: This Uncertain Moment
Feature: Lorelei  |  Short: Swipe
Feature: Perfumes  |  Short: Ganef
Feature: Final Set

QUESTIONS? Contact the Staller Center for the Arts Box Office at (631) 632-ARTS [2787]
CLICK HERE TO WATCH FILM TRAILERS
 

CLICK HERE FOR PASSES & WEEKLY TICKETS

