Stony Brook Film Festival now available virtually

Couldn’t make it to the in-person Stony Brook Film Festival this year? Here’s your chance to watch it virtually! For the Virtual Festival, passes will be available on their release date starting at 7:00 p.m through the following Monday at 11:59 p.m. Passholders will be able to watch films multiple times and will have access to the films the entire weekend. Pre-recorded discussions with filmmakers, directors, cast and crew will be included with the Virtual Festival Pass.

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL FILM SCHEDULE

WEEK ONE | August 5 – 9

Feature: The 5th Man | Short: Feeling Through

Feature: Risks & Side Effects | Short: David

Feature: Red River Road | Short: The Following Year

Feature: Sisters | Short: Girls Are Strong Here

Feature: Games People Play | Short: Off Duty

WEEK TWO | August 12 – 16

Feature: Persona Non Grata | Short: On the Sidewalk

Feature: Anchorage | Short: The Saverini Widow

Feature: As Far As I Know | Short: Da Yie

Feature: Willow | Short: The Night I Left America

WEEK THREE | August 19 – August 23

Feature: Fire in the Mountains | Short: The Music Video

Feature: Everything in the End | Short: Max is Bleeding

Feature: Sun Children | Short: Noisy

Feature: The Castle | Short: Inverno

WEEK FOUR | August 26 – August 30

Feature: Murder at Cinema North | Short: Devek

Feature: How to Stop a Recurring Dream | Short: This Uncertain Moment

Feature: Lorelei | Short: Swipe

Feature: Perfumes | Short: Ganef

Feature: Final Set

QUESTIONS? Contact the Staller Center for the Arts Box Office at (631) 632-ARTS [2787]