White Post Farms to host Unity Day celebration Aug. 7

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. and two-time Super Bowl winner and former NY Giant Perry Williams will be at White Post Farms in Melville on Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a special “Unity Day” celebration designed to bring the community and law enforcement together. Perry Williams, a Special Sheriff’s Deputy, will be hosting football clinics and motivating kids with “Believing is Achieving.”

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Correction Officers will have K-9 demos, free Operation Safe Child ID cards, and other fun activities geared towards youth and adults. Many Sheriff’s Office vehicles will be on display for hands-on tours.

At 12 noon, Sheriff Toulon will designate 13-year-old Ronnie Brigati as Sheriff for the Day. He is the son of Ron Brigati Jr., part-owner of White Post Farms, a family-owned business that has been in existence since 1971. Ronnie, who was born with intensive special needs, has been an integral part of the inspiration behind White Post Farms’ mission to bring joy to local families. Ronnie’s Birdie Landing at White Post Farms, which captures the hearts and wonderment of thousands of visitors each year, is named for Ronnie. Sheriff Toulon will present Ronnie with a Sheriff shirt and hat and a proclamation proclaiming Ronnie Brigati “Sheriff for the Day.”

A portion of the proceeds from Unity Day will be donated to the Sheriff’s Office Foundation to support programs for youth.

White Post Farms is located at 250 Old Country Road in Melville. For more information, call 631-351-9373.