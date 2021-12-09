Staller Center’s Instrument Petting Zoo visits Stony Brook Children’s Hospital Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHealthHolidaysKidsMusicStony Brook UniversityVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 9, 2021 0 25 1 of 2 Stony Brook Music Department musicians spread joy to a mother and child on Dec. 3. Photo from Staller Center Photo-CH.1: (back row, L-R: Stony Brook Children's Child Life specialists along with Joan Alpers, Director of Child Life; Paul Newland, Staller Center Outreach Director & Stony BrooK Music Department Musicians; front row, L-R: Stony Brook Children's Child Life specialist; Alan Inkles, Director, Staller Center; Dr. Laura Hogan, Chief, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Stony Brook Children's; Chris Murray, VP Marketing, Island Federal and Stony Brook Children's Child Life specialist.) Photo from Staller Center On Dec. 3, musicians from the Stony Brook Music Department’s Instrument Petting Zoo caroled throughout the Stony Brook Children’s Hospital spreading holiday cheer and joy to the children, families and staff, thanks to funding provided by Island Federal. The Staller Center’s Instrument Petting Zoo is a program which helps the Staller Center for the Arts reach out to the community and share live interactive musical experiences for young people. “To be able to spend time at the Children’s Hospital and see the smiles on the kids faces and the tears of joy in the parents eyes as the musicians performed holiday music was emotional, but we’re so happy we were able to come together and collaborate in this way,” said Paul Newland, the Staller Center’s Outreach Director. “We are grateful to Island Federal who helped provide the support for this initiative and we’re already planning more musical visits.”