St. Patrick’s Day Parades return to the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

Whether or not your ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, everyone is guaranteed to enjoy a family-friendly (and dog-friendly) St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Here are the ones on the North Shore this year over the next few weeks. And don’t forget to wear green!

Center Moriches

Moriches Chamber of Commerce’s 20th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. The parade begins on Lake Avenue and ends at Railroad Avenue. This year’s Grand Marshal is George Keller. For more information, visit www.moricheschamber.org.

Farmingdale

Farmingdale presents its 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. The parade steps off at Northside School and proceeds down Main Street to the Village Green. This year’s Grand Marshal is Patrick J. Ryder. Call 516-286-7800 for more information.

Huntington

The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) invites the community to its 90th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Huntington on Sunday, March 10 from 2 to 3 p.m. Grand Marshal Monsignor Steven Camp will lead the procession down New York Avenue to Main Street. Long Island’s oldest and largest, the parade will feature dozens of pipe bands. For more information, visit www.huntingtonhibernian.com.

Miller Place-Rocky Point

The Friends of St. Patrick will host the 72nd annual Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m. sharp. The 2.8-mile parade starts at Harrison Avenue and Route 25A in Miller Place and then finishes at Broadway in Rocky Point. This year’s Grand Marshal is Vincent Worthington. For further information, visit www.friendsofstpatrick.com or call 631-473-5100.

Ronkonkoma

The 35th annual Ronkonkoma St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m.Grand Marshal Greg Plante will lead the parade from Hawkins Avenue at School Street, south down Hawkins Ave ending at Thorne Street. Call 631-304-6303 or visit www.ronkonkomaparade.org.

St. James

St. James Chamber of Commerce presents the 40th annual St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. The parade will step off along Lake Avenue from Woodlawn Avenue to the viewing stand in front of the gazebo ending just before St James Elementary School, rain or shine. Featuring scouts, dance troupes, pipe bands, school bands, floats, fire trucks and more. The grand marshal will be Peter Scully. 631-584-8510.