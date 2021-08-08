UPDATED: St. James TD Bank robbed

Slightly after noon on Sunday, Smithtown Public Safety notified residents through its Twitter account and app that the TD Bank on Lake Avenue in St. James was robbed. The bank is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the social media post, multiple Suffolk County Police Department units were on the scene.

Residents were asked to avoid the area and to report anyone suspicious in the area.

According to SCPD, a man entered the bank at 12:07 p.m. and allegedly displayed a note demanding cash. The teller complied with the man’s demands and gave him cash from the drawer. The man fled the bank on foot.

The man was described as white, in his middle to late 20s, and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a blue jacket, tan shorts, white sneakers and a blue cloth mask.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Post will be updated when more information is made available.