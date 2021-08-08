NYSPHSAA accolades for Port Jefferson

Earl L. Vandermeulen High School was one of only 11 Suffolk County Section XI schools named a 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete School of Excellence by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

The accolade honors varsity coaches in their commitment to challenging student-athletes to achieve a statewide recognition.

To earn the School of Excellence Award, 75% of the high school’s 21 varsity teams qualified and received the NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete team award, which was established in the 1991-1992 school year. The School of Excellence Award commenced in 2016.

The honor is a testament to the continued efforts of Port Jefferson’s student-athletes and varsity coaches, who, in addition to the teamwork that is instilled on the playing fields and courts, place an important value on academics.

Adam Sherrard, the district’s director of health, physical education and athletics, will be presented with a plaque at the local athletic director workshop in the fall.