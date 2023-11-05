St. James Railroad Club to hold Holiday Open House Nov. 17 to...

St. James Railroad Club to hold Holiday Open House Nov. 17 to 19

by -
0 2
The St. James Model Railroad Club will hold a holiday open house from Nov. 17 to 19 this year.

The St. James Model Railroad Club, after a 3 year Covid public shutdown, is once again opening to the public. The club will be holding its Annual Holiday Open House on Friday,  November 17th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 18th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday November 19th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mills Pond House, 176 Mills Pond Road,  St. James.

This 38′ X 48′ Lionel train layout, the result of 40 years of continuing improvements, represents  Railroading from the Age of Steam to Present Day with many freight and passenger trains running  simultaneously in a scenic, imaginative setting.

If you can only get to see one train exhibit this holiday  season, THIS IS THE ONE TO SEE!! Featured are many new additions to the Layout including a New  City scene with operating roadway, a Freight yard upgrade and a new power plant & fire scene. The improved layout guarantees that you will see MANY TRAINS presented in a DETAILED, REALISTIC  SETTING. Children of all ages will enjoy the sights and sounds of this truly impressive holiday event. 

Requested donations are: Adults $2.00 Children 50¢

Please note: The St. James Model Railroad club is not handicap accessible. 

This Exhibit is Made Possible by the Town of Smithtown & STAC. 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CALL:  

(516) 263-9607 or (631) 543-8732 (evenings). 

 



SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 7

0 54

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply