St. Charles Hospital to host free lecture on acid reflux

Do you suffer from acid reflux/GERD? St. Charles Hospital’s Wisdom Conference Center, 200 Belle Terre Road, Port Jefferson will host a free community lecture on acid reflux on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Presented by Arif Ahmad, MD, FRCS, FACS Director, Acid Reflux and Hiatal Hernia Centers of Excellence at St. Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, topics will include why PPI drugs are not always the answer as a treatment option and permanent solutions with minimally invasive anti-reflux surgery procedures.

Followed by a Q&A. Light refreshments will be served and masks are required. To register, please call 631-474-6797.