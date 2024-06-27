Catholic Health’s St. Catherine of Siena Hospital hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting for its $1 million Emergency Department (ED) renovation on June 21. The event was attended by Catholic Health executive leadership, hospital staff, as well as local elected officials and fire departments.

The $1 million renovation includes new treatment bays, as well as best-in-class healthcare technologies, a large and very comfortable ED waiting room, and an all-new and highly conducive registration and triage suite. The ED renovation also includes a new ambulance bay that will help expedite patient transfers and facilitate the movement from EMS into its state-of-the-art emergency department.

Most recently, cardiovascular services of St. Francis Heart Center are now on premises, working hand-in-hand with the hospital’s emergency care team.

“The hospital’s ED renovation will greatly enhance patient experience and allow for seamless emergency department medical care,” said St. Catherine of Siena Hospital President Declan Doyle. “We are extremely grateful for the philanthropic support we received, with a lead philanthropic gift of $500,000 from the Banyan Tree Roots Foundation and matching funds from major donors. The residents of Smithtown and surrounding areas should feel confident in knowing that they will receive top-notch emergency care at St. Catherine’s.

St. Catherine is an acute care, community hospital offering a wide range of clinical specialties including general surgery and surgical subspecialties, such as colorectal, urology, bariatric, orthopedic/spine surgery, breast surgery and neurosurgery. St. Catherine’s also offers acute inpatient adult medical care, with subspecialty care services including cardiology, neurology, stroke, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, and nephrology. Other services include diagnostic imaging, cardiac imaging, endoscopy, laboratory, wound care and pathology.