Spring Long Island Restaurant Week returns from April 27 to May 4

The tri-annual Long Island Restaurant Week is ready to kick off spring with an opportunity to bring customers into Long Island restaurants. Over 90 restaurants on Long Island will participate this year.

In a recent survey sent to diners, over 70% said they are very likely to dine out during Restaurant Week again in the future, and more than 45% said they dine out twice during the promotion.

The Spring edition will take place from Sunday, April 27 to Sunday, May 4, with several prix fixe options. Restaurants may offer a $24 two-course lunch, a $29 three-course dinner menu, a $39 three-course dinner menu and/or a $46 three-course dinner prix fixe. Restaurants may offer one, two or any combination of the four prix fixes during the promotion.

Each participant is required to offer three options per course (appetizer, entrée and dessert) for dinner. Participating restaurants MUST offer the $24 two-course lunch prix fixe, $29, $39 or $46 three-course dinner prix fixe all night every night they are open (or during lunch hours) from Sunday to Sunday, with the exception of Saturday when it may only be offered until 7 p.m.

Back by popular demand, the Gift Card Giveaway returns for the winter promotion and diners have the option to enter to win one of three gift cards to redeemed at a participating restaurant of their choice. To enter to win, diners must visit the Long Island Restaurant Week website before Monday, May 5th at 11:59 p.m. EST and input their information. Winners will be selected on or around Friday, May 9, and will be notified via telephone and/or email.

“On the heels of a very successful Winter Restaurant Week, the spring edition is sure to see more restaurants especially with the seasonal spots opening before the summer season kicks off. Winter Restaurant Week saw over 180 restaurants to choose from and we are expecting even more this spring. As 70% of foodies surveyed have shared that they plan to dine out during restaurant week it’s looking to be a busy week,” shares Nicole Castillo of Long Island Restaurant and Hospitality Group.

For a full list of participants and to view menus, visit www.longislandrestaurantweek.com.

Long Island Restaurant Week is proudly sponsored by Long Island Restaurant News, Discover Long Island & Newsday.

On Long Island Restaurant Week

Long Island Restaurant Week is a tri-annual event designed to garner positive publicity and additional business for the region’s restaurants. Since 2006, it has been an annual fall promotion until the first spring Long Island Restaurant Week was launched in April 2011 and then winter was added in January of 2016, due to popular customer and restaurateur demand.