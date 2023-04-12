Spring Appreciation Day returns to Stony Brook Village April 16

Do you have a case of spring fever? April is blooming with lots of outside events on the North Shore including The Ward Melville Heritage Organization and Stony Brook Village’s free Spring Appreciation Day which returns on Sunday, April 16 to Stony Brook Village with live music, a car show, a petting zoo and scavenger hunts with prizes from noon to 2 p.m.

Rocking Horse Farms will be set up in front of the Rustic Loft with a variety of animals for children to pet. The Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island car show will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Post Office with classic Mustangs and the latest Pony cars that Ford has to offer. Automobiles from 1964 to 2022 will be on display, including some special edition Mustangs like the classic Shelby GT500, GT350 and the iconic Boss 302.

Brenda and Burke will be performing original and cover songs in the genres of R&B, Roots, Blues and Contemporary Acoustic on the steps of the Stony Brook Post Office and The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s Youth Corps will be offering scavenger hunts around Stony Brook Village. Each person to return a completed scavenger hunt will be entered into a raffle to win Discovery Wetlands Cruise tickets.

Lastly, the Stony Brook Grist Mill (c. 1751) 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook will be open for tours ($4 for adults, $2 for children, cash only) of the inner mechanical workings and history of the building and shopping in the Country Store from 1 to 4 p.m.

Spring Appreciation Day is sponsored by Goldfish Swim School and Suffolk Speech. For more information, call 631-751-2244.