Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who allegedly stole toys from a Commack store.

Three men allegedly stole seven sets of LEGOs from Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, on March 30 at approximately 9:45 p.m. The stolen merchandise has a value of approximately $600.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.