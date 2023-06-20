Spotlight on business: New clothing store brings inclusive sizes to Port Jeff

After a successful five years selling plus-size wedding gowns and occasion wear on the South Shore, a Comsewogue High School graduate is making her way back north for her second shop — Ivory & Main: The Curvy Corner Boutique.

After graduating, Curinne Polizzi went straight into the workforce, getting a job in retail and falling more in love with fashion.

“I always knew I wanted to own a shop, and then bridal just fell into my lap,” she said.

It began when she was looking for her own wedding gown. Polizzi said that when she was growing up in Port Jefferson Station, it was often hard to find clothing as she began to gain weight, and then finding a gown for her wedding opened her eyes.

There were no strictly plus-size gown stores on Long Island. In fact, the closest similar wedding shop was in Maryland.

She remembered sitting at her kitchen table talking to her grandmother who said she should open her own wedding gown store on Long Island. On March 15, 2018, Ivory & Main: The Curvy Bridal Boutique opened in Sayville and it was a hit.

Since then, she has sold thousands of wedding gowns to women of all sizes, dresses to mothers of the bride and prom gowns. She had to expand in Sayville twice because it was getting so popular, soon realizing she needed to open up a second location.

“My five-year plan was to open up a second store,” she said.

And five years exactly to the day of getting the keys to her Sayville bridal boutique, Polizzi got a second set to her newest location, The Curvy Corner in downtown Port Jefferson.

The 46-year-old mom of three, who now lives in Oakdale, said when she heard Christina’s Fashion Handbags, formerly located at 98 Main Street, had closed, she had to take a look. As soon as Polizzi walked in, she said, she knew this was the spot and signed the lease.

“I grew up down here, and I’ve always loved Port Jeff,” she said. “When I moved to the South Shore, I hadn’t been here in a long time, but when I found this space, I asked if I could sign the papers that day.” She added, “I felt like I was coming home.”

Since officially opening its doors in May, Polizzi is already gaining a lot of visibility. She said she has a large client base who comes in from out of state. Compared to its sister store south, Ivory & Main: The Curvy Corner Boutique will house more date-night or wedding-guest looks like sundresses, jumpsuits and other occasion wear looks.

The back of the shop has racks of elegant evening gowns for prom and mothers of the bride that go up to size 30, as well as a wide variety of fun accessories like jewelry, handbags and hats for which anyone can shop.

The styles she brings can appeal to the younger clientele, which has always been a struggle for more inclusive clothing brands. Polizzi said that sometimes other plus-size stores or brands have baggier, more matriarchal styles that may not suit everyone. What she has to offer is trendy — and will have something for everyone.

“This type of store is what I wanted when I was in high school,” she said.

Ivory & Main: The Curvy Corner Boutique sells clothing ranging from size large to 5X and will have its grand opening June 17 from noon to 9 p.m. featuring sales and other surprises for people visiting the boutique.

Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden welcomed the new shop with open arms, saying she is happy to see another new business owner investing in Port Jefferson, especially one who came back to town, as Polizzi has.

“It has always been my priority to make Port Jefferson a place folks want to live, work and play,” Snaden said. “Seeing new businesses moving in lets me know that what we’re doing is working.”

The store, located at 98 Main Street, is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.IvoryMain.com.